Welsh food could be 'boosted by Brexit'

Video

Welsh food could be boosted by the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, one of the UK's largest pub chains has said.

There are about 3,700 Welsh food and drink products on the market but experts say that can grow given the average supermarket sells up to 30,000 products.

The Welsh Government has made food and drink a priority sector and wants to see its annual turnover grow by 30% to £7bn by 2020.

"Brexit will have a part in that," said Eddie Gershon, of the JD Wetherspoons pub chain.

"We only see positive things coming out of it - and one of those will be to actually ensure that produce from Wales features more heavily in our pubs," he said.

It comes as 56 Welsh food and drink producers meet in Cardiff to celebrate their success in the industry's annual Great Taste Awards.