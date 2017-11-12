'These men changed American history'

Video

Workers from Tredegar who moved across the Atlantic "changed American history", according to a historian and filmmaker.

Peter Morgan Jones was documenting links between his Blaenau Gwent hometown and its American namesake when he died in April.

Following his death, friends have finished the project and hope it will be shown around the world, with American networks showing an interest.

Mr Jones appears at the start after being filmed before his death, before Ralph James of the Blaenau Gwent Heritage Forum speaks.

American historian Nathan Madison talks of the Welsh influence in his home country, with Alan Terrell narrating.