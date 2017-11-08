Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones should not have been "freelancing in interviews" in the days after allegations were made about Carl Sargeant, a former Welsh Government minister has said.

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead on Tuesday after being suspended by the party and sacked from the cabinet by the first minister on Friday.

Mr Jones is expected to make a statement tomorrow as Labour AMs meet to discuss Mr Sargeant's death.

Former minister Leighton Andrews, who was also Mr Sargeant's friend, said the process should have happened "behind closed doors", slating Mr Jones for doing interviews "elaborating on the story".

He told the BBC's Wales Live show: "That is not due process."

"People should not be freelancing in interviews, making further comments, whether they are the first minister or not," he added.