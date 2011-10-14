Joy for caterers turned millionaires

Video

Five catering staff at Neath Port Talbot Hospital have handed in their notice after winning more than £25m on the National Lottery's EuroMillions.

The women each scooped more than £4m with a sixth member of the syndicate already retired.

They have played for the past six years but one member, Louise Ward only joined in October 2016, and it was her numbers that won the jackpot.

She said she had been considering quitting the syndicate to save for her wedding.