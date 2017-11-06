Video

Plaid Cymru's leader in Westminster is optimistic that parties can work together to tackle harassment and bullying in Parliament.

Following the prime minister's meeting with all party leaders, Liz Saville Roberts described everyone's intentions as "excellent".

She said there was a "genuine feeling that something needed to be achieved on a cross-party basis".

"What is important now is that measures are put in place that will be sufficiently independent to give members of staff the confidence to come forward," she said.