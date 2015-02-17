Video

A shellfish considered a pest to fisherman is being targeted by scientists.

Slipper limpets, an invasive species from America, are found in abundance on the Pembrokeshire coast and outcompete oysters in the food chain.

But a new company in Pembroke Dock believe they can be put to good use as they say the limpets possess proteins which potentially have anti-cancer properties.

Lizzie Yarwood, from bio-science firm Mikota, explains.