The 999 call made by dad who killed baby

A man found guilty of murdering his 18-month-old adopted daughter claimed she fell down the stairs two months before she died.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, had denied inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie at his Cardiff home four days before she died.

But he was found guilty following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The jury was played a 999 call from Scully-Hicks, who told the operator that he had not properly closed a stairgate and Elsie had tumbled from the top of the stairs to the bottom.