Stadium expansion a 'balancing act'

Swansea City's chief operating officer Chris Pearlman has said expanding the Liberty Stadium is necessary.

The Swans have agreed to lease the £27m venue from Swansea council and will pay the authority £300,000 a year.

One of the key aims for the Swans is to expand the stadium but the club is struggling in the Premier League and battling against relegation again after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

Mr Pearlman said any decision would be a "balancing act".