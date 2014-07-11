Cardiff Airport 'paying poverty wage'

Video

Cardiff Airport security staff who are unhappy with their pay have written to its chief executive and the economy secretary calling for a raise, BBC Wales understands.

Wage campaigners said some staff in the coffee shop were paid more than those responsible for screening passengers.

Workers claim they should be paid more given their responsibilities.

The airport said it was "working towards honouring" the so-called "real living wage".

Rowan Hughes, from Citizens Cymru Wales, said some staff had told him they were struggling to pay their bills.