New wheelchair swing opens in park

Video
New wheelchair swing opens in Swansea's Victoria park
New play equipment for disabled children has officially opened in a Swansea park.
An ability swing, the first of its kind in a public park in Swansea, has been installed in Victoria Park in response to calls from parents and young people.
It allows children to play without having to leave their wheelchairs.
Swansea council said it is part of a commitment to "make services as accessible as possible for all".
-
03 Nov 2017
- From the section Wales