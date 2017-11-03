Diabetes charity warns over advice firm

Video

A national diabetes charity has issued a warning about a new business offering advice for people with the disease.

Diabetes UK Cymru, a charity established in 1934, said the firm promoting itself as Diabetes.Cymru was giving 'potentially catastrophic advice'.

Diabetes UK Cymru also said people are confusing them with Diabetes.Cymru.

Eryl Vaughan, the director of Diabetes.Cymru, said it has changed the advice on its website and that many organisations have similar names.

But Dai Williams from Diabetes UK Cymru remained critical.