Stereophonics song remembers Stuart Cable

Video

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones talks about the "vulnerable" moment when he wrote a song about his old friend and former band mate Stuart Cable.

The Welsh band's song 'Before Anyone Knew Our Name' on their 10th album 'Scream Above the Sounds' is about Jones' lifelong friendship with Cable.

The drummer died in 2010 at his home in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after choking on his own vomit after a three-day drinking session.

Stereophonics have announced they are playing two stadium gigs in Cardiff and Wrexham in the summer of 2018.