'What happens next' on interest rates?

For the first time in more than 10 years the Bank of England has raised interest rates.

The official bank rate has been lifted from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first increase since July 2007.

Landlady and property developer Mandy St John Davey, from Aberdare, wonders if interest rates will rise again.

Her portfolio includes 38 homes across south Wales and she is developing others to rent out.

She told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that even a small rise could still have an impact on some people with mortgages.