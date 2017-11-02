Video

For the first time in more than 10 years the Bank of England has raised interest rates.

The official bank rate has been lifted from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first increase since July 2007.

The move reverses the cut in August of last year - made in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union.

Saver Mike Bass, who is retired with a pension and living in Cardiff, says the interest rate rise is not enough to live on.