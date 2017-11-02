Video
Interest rate 'not enough' for Cardiff saver
For the first time in more than 10 years the Bank of England has raised interest rates.
The official bank rate has been lifted from 0.25% to 0.5%, the first increase since July 2007.
The move reverses the cut in August of last year - made in the wake of the vote to leave the European Union.
Saver Mike Bass, who is retired with a pension and living in Cardiff, says the interest rate rise is not enough to live on.
-
02 Nov 2017
- From the section Wales