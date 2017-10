Video

A close friend of a father and five children feared dead following a farmhouse fire in Powys has described the blaze as "a horrific shock".

The fire at Llangammarch Wells broke out in the early hours of Monday.

Three children aged 13, 12 and 10 managed to escape.

Family friend Mary Ann Gilchrist said: "It has just been a horrific shock, especially when it involves so many children."