S4C funding rise 'unlikely' - new chief

The new chief executive of S4C Owen Evans does not expect a funding increase for the channel.

In his first interview since being appointed, Mr Evans told BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas he hoped the review would provide a "stable platform" for the channel.

But he said it was "unlikely" to lead to more income.

Former director of programmes for S4C, Euryn Ogwen Williams, is leading the review on behalf of the UK Government.