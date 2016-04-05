Gamblers 'need help to beat addiction'

Video

The maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals could drop to as little as £2 under a government review.

Currently, people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games but ministers are considering a new limit somewhere between £2 and £50.

The consultation aims to reduce the risk of people suffering large losses and to tighten up advertising rules.

The Association of British Bookmakers said problem gamblers would find somewhere else to continue their habit.

Sarah Grant, from Cardiff, talks about her battle with addiction.