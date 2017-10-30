Village mourns 'unprecedented' tragedy

Video

A number of people have died in a house fire in Powys in which three children escaped.

The children, aged 10, 12 and 13, are being treated in hospital after fleeing the blaze near Llangammarch Wells just after midnight on Monday.

The fire service and police said a number of people were still unaccounted for but confirmed some had died.

Residents in the village are shocked by an 'unprecedented tragedy' on their doorstep.