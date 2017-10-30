House gutted in multiple-deaths fire

Video

Aerial footage shows the devastation of a house fire in which a number of people have died.

Three children, aged 10, 12 and 13, are being treated in hospital after fleeing the blaze near Llangammarch Wells just after midnight on Monday.

The fire service and police said a number of people were still unaccounted for but confirmed some had died.

The cause of the fire at the property, which is still smouldering, is unexplained.