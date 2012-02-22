Video

Anglers want double the number of fish-eating cormorants and goosanders culled in Wales, claiming they are devastating salmon and sea trout stocks.

The Angling Trust has called on Natural Resources Wales to make it easier for anglers to apply for licences to kill them.

But the Welsh Ornithological Society said there was insufficient evidence the birds were a problem.

Mark Lloyd, chief executive of the Angling Trust, told BBC Wales environment correspondent Steffan Messenger, the system for controlling the birds needed to be simplified.