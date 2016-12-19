Video

Zambian-Welsh film director Rungano Nyoni sees her first full length feature I Am Not A Witch open in Wales on Friday.

It has already received critical acclaim, including at Cannes film festival.

But Nyoni, who was brought up in Cardiff from the age of eight, said she feels both her native and adopted country are under-represented in cinema.

She told BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas she is aiming to continue making films in both Wales and Zambia.