Butetown bids farewell to Betty Campbell

The funeral of Betty Campbell, who was Wales' first black head teacher, is under way in Cardiff.

Mrs Campbell, 82, died at home in Butetown on Friday 13 October after being unwell for several months.

Her family said she "proved that with determination anything is achievable". First Minister Carwyn Jones described her as "a true pioneer".

The former Butetown councillor was awarded an MBE for her services to the community and education.