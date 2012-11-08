Former officer on her cannabis use

Video

A former police officer has been forced to use cannabis to ease the pain of her multiple sclerosis, she has said.

Sue Cox, 64, said the devastating effects of the illness have left her dependent on the illegal drug.

Mrs Cox, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, served with Gwent Police in the late 1970s before leaving to start a family.

She has now joined a group - which includes the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Dystonia Society - calling for cannabis to be made available for medicinal purposes in Wales.