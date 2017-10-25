Baby murder accused's 999 call for help

Video

A man accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old daughter called 999 after finding her unresponsive on the living room floor, a court has heard.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

She died on 29 May 2016.

Mr Scully-Hicks called 999 four days before her death to say she was not breathing.

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court continues.