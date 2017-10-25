Video

A man who suffered depression after the birth of his son has called for all new fathers to be screened for the illness.

"I remember I was in a car park one day and I just broke down crying," said Mark Williams, of Bridgend-based charity, Fathers Reaching Out.

Both Mr Williams and his wife suffered from postnatal depression after the traumatic birth of their child.

He wants mental health checks for all new parents but there are currently no plans to change the guidelines.