'Devastating' NHS Brexit impact fear

Any Brexit which means leaving the single market could be "catastrophic" for the NHS and particularly "devastating" in Wales, a health academic has warned.

Nick Fahy said a 'hard' or 'no deal' Brexit was a real threat to healthcare and could leave patients "at immediate risk from day one".

The Welsh Conservatives said a key aim in talks was to ensure healthcare delivery "remains seamless".

But Mr Fahy, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford, told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that health was such a big part of the Welsh Government's budget there was no wriggle room if the economy was hit.