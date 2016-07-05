Video

Any Brexit which means leaving the single market could be "catastrophic" for NHS and particularly "devastating" in Wales, a health academic has warned.

Nick Fahy said a 'hard' or 'no deal' Brexit was a real threat to healthcare and could leave patients "at immediate risk from day one".

He also warned if EU staff left the UK, London could "suck in" Welsh NHS staff.

Two Romanian health workers in south Wales give their views on whether they feel uncertain over Brexit.

Dr Florin Capatana works at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, while Florin Burluc, 25, is a staff nurse at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.