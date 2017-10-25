Russian Revolution 'appealing' to Welsh

Video

Former Foreign Office minister and MP for Pontypridd, Kim Howells, was a communist in his early life.

Growing up in Penywaun near Aberdare, he said people of the Welsh valleys were greatly influenced by the Russian Revolution in 1917 and the overthrowing of the Tsar.

Describing the notion of revolution as a "very potent one," he said many workers looked to it for better pay and conditions.

He added: "It took a long time for me to realise that it was democracy that counted, and that's what would sustain the right kind of change and sustain society in general."

Mr Howells spoke out as Welsh opera, dance and theatre companies mark 100 years since the revolution.