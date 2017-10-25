'His face was just a mass of bruising'

Video

Nadine Marshall's son Conner was 18 years old when he was brutally attacked by a stranger at a caravan park in Porthcawl, south Wales, in March 2015.

He spent four days in hospital before he died.

David Braddon, 26, of Caerphilly, who claimed he mistook Mr Marshall for someone else, was jailed for life.

Mrs Marshall, from Barry, described the flashbacks she still suffered from seeing her son's "horrific" injuries.

The case features in the Panorama programme Out of Jail: Free to Offend Again? which looks at people on probation who commit crimes, and is screened on Wednesday 25 October at 19:30 BST.