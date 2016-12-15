Video

Sixteen mountain rescue volunteers took four hours to help a woman off Snowdon during Storm Brian.

Mountain rescue teams had to battle through gales and rain to rescue the walker after she was blown off her feet.

The woman injured her ankle and finger about half way up the 3,560ft (1,085m) mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The Llanberis mountain rescuers took four hours to reach her and stretcher her off Snowdon.