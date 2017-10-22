Virtual reality 'has immersive appeal'

Video

Virtual reality is appealing to tourists because it is "immersive", an academic has said.

Tourism businesses are being encouraged to use virtual reality in a bid to promote Welsh attractions.

Visit Wales revealed it has awarded £290,000 to six VR projects under its Tourism Product Innovation Fund.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said growing numbers of businesses were "embracing" the technology to "market themselves".

Dr Nigel Jones, senior lecturer in information systems at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said VR makes people "really feel like you're there".