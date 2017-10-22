Video

Virtual reality could inspire more people to visit Wales, a charity has said.

Tourism businesses are being encouraged to use the technology in a bid to promote Welsh attractions.

Visit Wales revealed it has awarded £290,000 to six VR projects under its Tourism Product Innovation Fund.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales received £30,000 from Visit Wales to create two VR videos - "Dolphin dive" off the coast of Pembrokeshire and "Flight of the kingfisher" over Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve in Cilgerran.

Gina Gavigan, the charity's marketing development manager, explains the benefits.