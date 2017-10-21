Wales battered by Storm Brian gales

Video
Storm Brian: 78mph winds batter Wales
Wales suffered the brunt of Storm Brian's force when it hit the UK on Saturday.
The biggest gusts on the UK mainland were in Wales, with 78mph (125 km/h) winds recorded at Aberdaron, Gwynedd, and Capel Curig, Conwy county.
Properties in Wales were without power, main roads have been closed and public transport disrupted as Wales was under a yellow "be aware" Met Office warning.
BBC Wales reporter Sara Gibson watches Wales' coastal towns of Aberystwyth, Aberdaron, Porthcawl and Aberaeron get a battering from Storm Brian.
21 Oct 2017
