Wales is facing winds of up to 70mph as Storm Brian causes roads to close and public transport to be cancelled.

Roads off Aberystwyth's seafront and at nearby Aberaeron, Ceredigion, are shut on Saturday morning as a yellow "be aware" Met Office warning is in place.

Seven flood warnings have been issued for the west Wales coast.

The worst flooding is expected early as it coincides with high tides and the A487 in Pembrokeshire between St Davids and Haverfordwest is shut at Newgale.

In Aberaeron, Quay Parade was closed by Ceredigion council "due to the risk of waves overtopping and causing damage", while water levels were high in the harbour.