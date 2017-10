Video

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning from 04:00 BST on Saturday until midnight with 70mph (112km/h) coastal gales forecast.

The worst is expected on Saturday morning with flooding possible as it coincides with high tides.

High tides are expected to peak between 06:00 and 11:00 on Saturday.

BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway has warned Wales to "batten down the hatches".