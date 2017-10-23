'Getting alcohol by any means necessary'

Video

A recovering alcoholic says a minimum price will not put off dependent people from getting drink.

A law to impose a 50p per unit price is being unveiled in Wales.

Alex Loveland battled alcoholism for 15 years while he worked in the hospitality industry.

He now helps support others with drink problems.

Mr Loveland said the minimum unit price might stop binge drinking but it could put a strain on people with alcohol addiction who will get drink "by any means necessary".