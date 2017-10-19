Apology for children's services failings

Video
Powys Council leader 'sorry' for children's services failings
Powys Council leader Rosemarie Harris has apologised for failings in the local authority's children's services.
A report by Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) said problems had put children at risk.
The council has been given 90 days to improve or face its social services being taken over by the Welsh Government.
Ms Harris said: "My first message would be to say that I'm very sorry."
