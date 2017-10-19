Powys chief exec 'should not lead probe'

Video

The chief executive of Powys Council should step aside from an internal investigation into concerns raised about children's services, a councillor has said.

A report by Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) said problems with the service had put children at risk.

Chief executive Jeremy Patterson told a council meeting on Thursday he had raised concerns with former leader Barry Thomas, the deputies and the former cabinet member for children's services several times last year.

But Liberal Democrat councillor James Gibson-Watt, leader of the opposition, said Mr Patterson was "too close" to what had happened and should step aside from the inquiry.