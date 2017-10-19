India's 'huge opportunity' for Wales

India's 'huge opportunity' for Welsh business
The honorary consul for India in Wales has urged small and medium sized businesses to take advantage of a pilot programme to boost trade.
In the last six months, Wales exported £50m worth of goods to India compared with £5bn to the European Union.
Access India, from the Indian government, aims to make it easier for companies to start trading in the country.
Raj Aggarwal, attending a Diwali celebration event in Cardiff, told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it was a massive opportunity.
