India's 'huge opportunity' for Wales

The honorary consul for India in Wales has urged small and medium sized businesses to take advantage of a pilot programme to boost trade.

In the last six months, Wales exported £50m worth of goods to India compared with £5bn to the European Union.

Access India, from the Indian government, aims to make it easier for companies to start trading in the country.

Raj Aggarwal, attending a Diwali celebration event in Cardiff, told BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan it was a massive opportunity.