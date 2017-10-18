'Deep-seated' problems at council

Video

An independent person should be put in charge of Powys council's children's services following a highly critical report, a leading expert has said.

The Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) warned children are at risk of harm because of social services failures.

The Welsh Government has given the authority 90 days to improve but child protection specialist Dr Ray Jones said it should step in before that.

Powys council has apologised and confirmed it was talking to police about the possible manipulation of data.

Dr Jones said problems at the council were "deep-seated".