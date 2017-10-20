'Important people know about Irlen'

Video

Calls have been made for more sight specialists in schools across Wales to ensure children with Irlen Syndrome receive a diagnosis.

It affects the brain's ability to process visual information and can cause difficulty reading and writing.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said all pupils have an eye test when starting school.

Jennifer Owen, 28, from Merthyr Tydfil, found out she had the disorder in 2012 and now campaigns to raise awareness of the condition.