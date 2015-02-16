Applying for jobs 'no chance of getting'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Applicants 'with no realistic chance' of getting job

A recruitment firm believes around 10% of applications it sifts through are from unemployed people who have no interest in or chance of getting the job.

Dan Langford of Acorn Recruitment in Cardiff said there was a cohort of people who may apply for 15 or 20 jobs a day because they have to, as a process to still qualify for benefit.

He told BBC Wales' economics correspondent Sarah Dickins this did not help them, employers or the economy.

  • 18 Oct 2017
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: 'Buoyant' jobs market in Cardiff