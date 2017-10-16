Storm Ophelia batters Welsh coastline

Video

Roads were closed, damage caused to buildings and the coastline battered by waves, as Storm Ophelia arrived in Wales on Monday.

A Met Office amber "be prepared" warning has been issued in some areas, bringing "potential danger to life".

The start of this video footage shows Newgale in Pembrokeshire where roads have been closed and a petrol station damaged.

Footage from the RNLI also shows waves battering the pier in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, which has been closed to the public.