Residents should not be worried about the testing of soil for potential contamination, Anglesey Council have said.

The gardens of 112 homes on the Craig-y-Don estate in Amlwch are to be tested to see if they have been contaminated by a smelting copper works in the area more than 200 years ago.

Council leader Llinos Medi said the tests were due to historic use of the land, and there had never been any other evidence of risk to health.