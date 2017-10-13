Mining heritage remembered in new album

Video

A new music album is reminding future generations about Wales' coal mining heritage.

Every Valley, by the band Public Service Broadcasting, has been praised for telling the story of the industry and how it affected communities.

Wayne Thomas, from the National Union of Mineworkers, said he was contacted by John Willgoose, the man behind the band, about researching the history of the coal industry.

He said Mr Willgoose had a very "sincere" approach.