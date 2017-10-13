New wave electricity device unveiled
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wave Sub device aims to generate electricity from sea

A new device that aims to provide electricity to Welsh homes by generating energy from the sea is being trialled in Pembrokeshire.

Wave Sub is a giant platform where floating devices use the circular motion of the waves to generate electricity.

It has been developed by Swansea-based firm Marine Power Systems, who unveiled its prototype models at Pembroke Dock on Friday.

The company's technical director Graham Foster explains how the technology works.

  • 13 Oct 2017
  • From the section Wales