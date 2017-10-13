New wave electricity device unveiled

Video
Wave Sub device aims to generate electricity from sea
A new device that aims to provide electricity to Welsh homes by generating energy from the sea is being trialled in Pembrokeshire.
Wave Sub is a giant platform where floating devices use the circular motion of the waves to generate electricity.
It has been developed by Swansea-based firm Marine Power Systems, who unveiled its prototype models at Pembroke Dock on Friday.
The company's technical director Graham Foster explains how the technology works.
