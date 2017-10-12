Video

Wildlife and countryside charities have been left "bewildered and angry" by a 15% cut in environment funding by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government said the reduction reflected a transfer of funding to local government.

Mike Hedges, the Labour AM for Swansea East and chair of the assembly's cross-party climate change, environment and rural affairs committee, was questioned about it by BBC Good Morning Wales presenter Felicity Evans.

He said the money going to councils did not mean they had "carte blanche to spend it on swimming pools".