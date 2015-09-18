GP clusters 'think big' in terms of work

Video

The assembly's health committee has said there is still a long way to go to develop clusters of doctors' surgeries across Wales.

The 64 clusters bring local GPs together with pharmacies, physiotherapist and counselling services.

One of the most successful ones is Pen-y-Bont in Bridgend and Pencoed, which sees a network of six surgeries and more than 35 GPs.

Dr Huw Parry, partner at the New Surgery in Pencoed, said the surgeries could also pool expertise, think about doing more and take advantage of economies of scale.