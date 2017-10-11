New castle steps open up different views

Video

Visitors to Flint castle will be able to enjoy fresh views for the first time in hundreds of years thanks to a newly-built spiral staircase.

The improvements to the north east tower will allow people to access a viewing platform looking across the Dee estuary.

Plans for a giant iron ring sculpture at the castle were scrapped following criticism that it represented the oppression of Welsh people.

Vicky Perfect, keeper of the keys at Flint castle, welcomed the move.