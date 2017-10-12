Rural budget funding answers needed, says CLA Cymru
Wildlife and countryside charities have criticised cuts in the planned Welsh Government budget for the environment and rural affairs.
The Welsh Government said the reduction reflected a transfer of funding to local councils but there are fears this will still leave projects in rural Wales vulnerable to cuts down the line.
Rebecca Williams, director of CLA Cymru, which represents landowners, said those living and working in the countryside wanted to know where the axe might fall.
12 Oct 2017
